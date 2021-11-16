களிமண்ணும் கூழாங்கல்லும்
"அன்பு தன் விருப்பத்தை முன்னிறுத்துவதில்லை
தன்னிலை பற்றிக் கவலை கொள்வதில்லை.
அடுத்தவருக்கோர் இளைப்பாற்றலைத் தரும்,
கரடுமுரடான பாதையிலும் கணநேரக் கனிவைக் கொடுக்கும்"
கால்நடைகள் மிதித்து மிதித்துக் கெட்டித்துப் போனக்
களிமண் கட்டியொன்று கூறியது.
ஓடை நீர் நடுவே ஒய்யாரமாய் வீற்றிருந்தக்
கூழாங்கல்லொன்று எதிர்ப்பாட்டுப் பாடியது
"அன்பு தன் விருப்பத்தை முன்னிறுத்தும்
தன் மகிழ்ச்சியில் மற்றவரை மட்டுறுத்தும்
அவர்கள் இடையூற்றில் தான் இன்பமுறும்
தெளிந்த நீரோட்டத்திலும் சிறு தடங்கல் உருவாக்கும்”
வில்லியம் பிளேக் (1757-1827) The Clod And The Pebble
மொழியாக்கம் – ப.செந்தில் நாதன்
The Clod and the Pebble
"Love seeketh not itself to please,
Nor for itself hath any care,
But for another gives its ease,
And builds a Heaven in Hell's despair."
So sung a little Clod of Clay
Trodden with the cattle's feet,
But a Pebble of the brook
Warbled out these metres meet:
"Love seeketh only self to please,
To bind another to its delight,
Joys in another's loss of ease,
And builds a Hell in Heaven's despite."
Lovely poem... Thanks Chen
