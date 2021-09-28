எத்தனை முத்தங்கள்
என்னைத் திருப்திப் படுத்த உன் செவ்விதழால்
எத்தனை முத்தங்கள் வேண்டும் என்று கேட்கிறாய் லெஸ்பியா;
முதற்கடவுளின் உறைவிடத்திற்கும்
மூதாதையரின் நினைவிடத்திற்கும் இடைப்பட்ட
மூலிகை மணக்கும் ஆப்பிரிக்க நிலத்தின்
மணல்துகள்கள் எத்தனையோ அத்தனை;
ஊருறங்கும் நள்ளிரவில் மனிதர்களின்
உள்ளார்ந்த ஆசைகளைக் கண்கொண்டு பார்க்கும்
விண்மீன்கள் எத்தனையோ அத்தனை;
வேவு பார்க்கும் கண்கள் எண்ணமுடியாத அளவுக்கு,
புறம்பேசும் நாக்குகள் தடுக்கமுடியாத அளவுக்கு,
அத்தனை முத்தங்கள் வேண்டும்;
அதற்கு மேலும் வேண்டும்,
உன் மேல் பித்தாய்த் திரியும் இந்தக் காட்டுலஸுக்கு.
Catullus -7
Lesbia, you ask how many kisses of yours
would be enough and more to satisfy me.
As many as the grains of Libyan sand
that lie between hot Jupiter’s oracle,
at Ammon, in resin-producing Cyrene,
and old Battiades sacred tomb:
or as many as the stars, when night is still,
gazing down on secret human desires:
as many of your kisses kissed
are enough, and more, for mad Catullus,
as can’t be counted by spies
nor an evil tongue bewitch us.
Gaius Valerius Catullus (c. 84 – c. 54 BC), often referred to simply as Catullus was a Latin Poet of the late Roman Republic. In 25 of his poems he mentions his devotion to a woman named Lesbia, who is widely believed to have been the Roman aristocrat Clodia Metelli.
Translation notes :
Oracle of Jupiter - முதற்கடவுளின் உறைவிடம்
Sacred tomb of Battiades - Founder of town of Cyrene - மூதாதையர் நினைவிடம்
Libya - was the word used for Africa in Roman empire - ஆப்பிரிக்கா
Resin - Silphium , unidentified plant that was used in as a seasoning, perfume, aphrodisiac, contraceptive and medicine in antiquity - மூலிகை
High dose of Poetry and general knowledge :)
