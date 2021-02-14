Sunday, February 14, 2021
The Girl in The Car Ahead
I've traveled in this highway for decades. Every curve of the road and every denuded hill and every dry riverbed is imprinted in my memory. Muscle memory takes over driving now a days. Everything is same old. Nothing new. Scorching sun at noon. Air-conditioning inside. Dreary landscape outside. Trucks that I overtake. Sporty European cars that overtake me. The car in front of me is going at a steady speed. I don't wish to overtake him. Am just following monotonously. Suddenly the girl next to him lifts her arms, sways with the music she is hearing and wiggles her arms to the tune. I can't hear the music. Nor see her face. All I see is frizzy hair and two arms swaying to the music in the car in front of me. All dreariness vanishes. Her joy sparks a smile in me. Life looks better. I don't try to go along side and look at her. No need. Just the fact that she was happy at that moment and passed on the joy to me is enough.
Wow. Waves again! Felt the same last afternoon. From the car in front of me, with a bunch of kids throwing their sheer joy through the backlight. Pure bliss..,
