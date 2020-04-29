All my efforts
Are almost there,
but not quite.
Not that anyone cares
But it gives me nightmares
My translations almost work
My breads almost hold their shape
Yet
I miss the dots when I write
I don't brown the top when I bake
Even vessels I wash
Are left with water spots
In everything I do,
I'm almost there,
but not quite.
Almost a writer,
Nearly a runner,
An almost translator,
A spotty dishwasher.
Almost there,
But not quite
Will be my epitaph.
