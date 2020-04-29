Wednesday, April 29, 2020

Almost there

All my efforts
Are almost there,
but not quite.

Not that anyone cares
But it gives me nightmares

My translations almost work
My breads almost hold their shape
Yet
I miss the dots when I write
I don't brown the top when I bake
Even vessels I wash
Are left with water spots

In everything I do,
I'm almost there,
but not quite.

Almost a writer,
Nearly a runner,
An almost translator,
A spotty dishwasher.

Almost there,
But not quite
Will be my epitaph.
