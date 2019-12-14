எழுத்தாளனின் அகம்

நேற்றிரவு ரயிலில் தூக்கம் வராமல் புரண்டு கொண்டிருந்த போது Kindle ல் ஹருகி முரகாமியின் 'What I talk about When I talk about Running' புத்தகத்தை மீண்டும் ஒருமுறை படித்தேன்.
முரகாமி புகழ்பெற்ற எழுத்தாளர் மட்டுமல்ல, மராத்தான் ஓடுபவரும் கூட. தனது முப்பத்திரண்டாம் வயதில் ஆரம்பித்து இது வரை (அவருக்கு தற்போது அறுபத்தி எட்டு வயது) ஆண்டுக்கு ஒரு மராத்தான் (42.2 கிமீ) பந்தயத்தில் பங்கேற்றிருக்கிறார்.
அவரது புத்தகங்களில் என் மனதுக்கு நெருங்கிய புத்தகம் இது. கடந்த ஒரு வருடமாக நானும் ஓட ஆரம்பித்திருப்பதும் ஒரு காரணம். ஓட்டத்தைப் பற்றி மட்டுமல்லாமல் அவரது எழுதுமுறை பற்றியும் விவரித்திருப்பார் , அவருக்கே உரிய அடக்கமான நடையில். கீழ்க்கண்ட பத்திகளில் உடற்பயிற்சியில் ஈடுபடுவது எழுதும் போது வரும் வாதையைத் தவிர்க்க உதவுகிறது என்று கூறுகிறார்.
While I was running, some other thoughts on writing novels came to me. Sometimes people will ask me this: “You live such a healthy life every day, Mr. Murakami, so don’t you think you’ll one day find yourself unable to write novels anymore?” People don’t say this much when I’m abroad, but a lot of people in Japan seem to hold the view that writing novels is an unhealthy activity, that novelists are somewhat degenerate and have to live hazardous lives in order to write.
There’s a widely held view that by living an unhealthy lifestyle a writer can remove himself from the profane world and attain a kind of purity that has artistic value. This idea has taken shape over a long period of time. Movies and TV dramas perpetuate this stereotypical—or, to put a positive spin on it, legendary—figure of the artist.
Basically I agree with the view that writing novels is an unhealthy type of work. When we set off to write a novel, when we use writing to create a story, like it or not a kind of toxin that lies deep down in all humanity rises to the surface. All writers have to come face-to-face with this toxin and, aware of the danger involved, discover a way to deal with it, because otherwise no creative activity in the real sense can take place. (Please excuse the strange analogy: with a fugu fish, the tastiest part is the portion near the poison—this might be something similar to what I’m getting at.) No matter how you spin it, this isn’t a healthy activity.
So from the start, artistic activity contains elements that are unhealthy and antisocial. I’ll admit this. This is why among writers and other artists there are quite a few whose real lives are decadent or who pretend to be antisocial. I can understand this. Or, rather, I don’t necessarily deny this phenomenon.
But those of us hoping to have long careers as professional writers have to develop an autoimmune system of our own that can resist the dangerous (in some cases lethal) toxin that resides within. Do this, and we can more efficiently dispose of even stronger toxins. In other words, we can create even more powerful narratives to deal with these. But you need a great deal of energy to create an immune system and maintain it over a long period. You have to find that energy somewhere, and where else to find it but in our own basic physical being?
இன்று காலை எதேச்சையாக ஜெயமோகன் கட்டுரை ஒன்று கண்ணில் பட்டது. யாரோ முகநூலில் பதிந்திருந்தார்கள். அவரும் எழுத்தாளனின் அகம் பற்றிக் கூறுகிறார்.
கலைஞனின் மனம் என்ற விஷயத்தைப் பற்றி நான் எப்போதுமே சிந்தனை செய்வதுண்டு. அவன் கட்டுப்பாட்டில் இல்லாமலிருக்கும் போதுதான் அது படைப்பூக்கத் தன்மையுடன் இருக்கிறது. ஆகவே மனதை அதன்வழி போக விட்டால் மட்டுமே அவனால் நல்ல படைப்புகளை கொடுக்க முடியும். ஆனால் மனதை அதன் வழியே போகவிடுபவன் இச்சைகளை பின் தொடர்வான். இச்சைகளை பின் தொடர்பவன் உறவுகளை இழப்பான். பொய்யனாவான். பிறர் உணர்ச்சிகளை எப்படியோ சுரண்டுவான். அநீதிகளை எங்கேனும் செய்தேயாவான்.
எட்கார் அல்லன் போ முதல் இன்றுவரை புகழ்பெற்ற ஐரோப்பிய எழுத்தாளர்கள் கலைஞர்கள் பெரும்பாலானவர்களின் வாழ்க்கை கட்டற்றதாக, அநீதியும் குரூரமும் கலந்ததாக இருப்பதற்கு காரணம் இதுவே. அவர்கள் செய்பவற்றின் மேல் அவர்களின் பிரக்ஞைக்குக் கட்டுப்பாடு இல்லை. அறம், நீதி ,நாகரீகம் என்பதெல்லாம் பிரக்ஞைகள். ஆழ்மனம் ஓர் அபூர்வமான, மகத்தான விலங்கு. அவர்களின் எழுத்தில் அழகும் மானுட அறமும் வெளிப்படும் போது தனிவாழ்க்கை வேறெங்கோ இருந்துகொண்டிருக்கும்.
நானும் கட்டற்றவனாக இருந்தேன். அறவுணர்வு எனக்கிருந்தது. ஆனால் இங்கிதம் இல்லை. குரூரம் இருந்தது. நெருங்கிய ஒவ்வொருவரையும் புண்படுத்துபவனாக இருந்தேன். அப்படியே சென்றிருந்தால் நான் ஒரு பி.கெ.பாலகிருஷ்ணனாக ஆகியிருப்பேன். யார் கண்டது, ஜி. நாகராஜன்கூட ஆகியிருப்பேன். மனைவியை துரத்திச் சென்று நெருப்பு வைத்து கொளுத்திய ஜி. நாகராஜன்!
பல கலைஞர்களின் லௌகீகமான தோல்வி தங்களை கட்டற்ற ஆளுமைகளாக ஆக்கிக் கொள்வதில் இருக்கிறது. அந்த ஆளுமையை அவர்கள் பிறர்மேல் சுமத்துகிறார்கள். வேண்டியவர்களை கொடுமைக்குள்ளாக்குகிறார்கள். சகமனிதர்களை புண்படுத்துகிறார்கள். அதன்மூலம் உருவாகும் லௌகீகப்பிரச்சினைகளால் அவர்களின் கலையும் வீழ்ச்சியடைகிறது. அதனால் மனமுடைந்து தங்களைத் தாங்களே அழிக்கிறார்கள். ஒருவகை வன்மத்துடன் அந்த அழிவை தாங்களே முழுமை செய்துகொள்கிறார்கள்.
தன்னை மீட்டது தான் மனைவி மேல் கொண்ட பெருங்காதலும் தன் குருவும் என்று ஜெயமோகன் கூறுகிறார். https://m.jeyamohan.in/11693
ஒரே நாளில் இரண்டும் கண்ணில் பட்டது தன்னியல்பாக நடந்தது என்றாலும் 'அட' போட வைத்தது.
